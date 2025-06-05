40 najboljih besplatnih kurseva o veštačkoj inteligenciji koje možete pohađati onlajn
Svi već znamo da postoji mala šansa da će veštačka inteligencija jednog dana preuzeti svet. Mi smo s tim okej – jer šta tačno možemo da učinimo da to sprečimo?
Pronađite širok spektar besplatnih onlajn kurseva – od ChatGPT-a do Copilot-a.
Dobra vest je da verovatno imamo još nekoliko godina pre nego što stignemo do te tačke bez povratka. A u međuvremenu, trebalo bi da učinimo sve što možemo kako bismo ovu tehnologiju stavili u svoju službu. Možemo bar da izvučemo maksimum iz nje pre nego što nam postane gospodar, zar ne?
Na platformi Udemy možete pronaći veliki broj kurseva o veštačkoj inteligenciji. Još bolje – neki od najboljih su potpuno besplatni. Pregledali smo sve što se nudi i izdvojili kurseve koji se posebno ističu, kako bismo vam olakšali početak.
Ovo su najbolji besplatni onlajn kursevi o veštačkoj inteligenciji koje možete pohađati ovog meseca:
A Gentle Introduction to Generative AI
- AI-900: Microsoft Azure AI Fundamentals
- AI and Crypto 2025: Trading, Investing, Careers, and AI Automation
- AI Art Generation Guide: Create AI Images For Free
- AI Filmmaking
- AI for Beginners: Learn The Basics of ChatGPT
- AI for Business and Personal Productivity: A Practical Guide
- AI for Everyone
- AI Literacy Essentials: Working Responsibly with AI
- AI-Powered Chatbot: Build Your Own with No Code
- AI Product Strategy
- Artificial Intelligence for Accountants
- Artificial Intelligence for Humans: AI Explained
- Artificial Intelligence: Preparing Your Career for AI
- Become an AI Accelerated Engineer Using ChatGPT
- Become an AI-Powered Engineer: ChatGPT, Github Copilot
- Become an AI-Powered Engineer: Cursor, the AI-First IDE
- Become an OpenAI ChatGPT Master: Start Earning with AI
- Business Analyst: Digital Director for AI and Data Science
- ChatGPT 101: The Complete Beginner’s Guide and Masterclass
- ChatGPT in 30 Minutes: New Prompt Engineering and AI Skills
- ChatGPT, Midjourney, Firefly, Bard, DALL-E, AI Crash Course
- ChatGPT Security: Privacy Risks and Data Protection Basics
- Create Faceless YouTube Videos Using Free AI Tools Only
- Deep Learning and AI with Python for Beginners
- Digital, Virtual and AI Photography
- Gemini AI Course for Beginners
- Generative AI and Prompt Engineering
- Generative AI For Leaders
- Google Gemini AI with Python API
- How To Make YouTube Automation Videos in 20 Minutes Using AI
- Introduction to Artificial Intelligence
- Introduction to Human Data and AI Data Training
- Learn Basics About AI
- Master Gemini AI
- Mastering Generative AI for Developer Productivity
- Microsoft Azure AI Fundamentals: Get Started with AI
- Midjourney and ChatGPT: Unleash AI for Unique Image Generation
- Prompt Engineering+: Master Speaking To AI
- Unleash your Creativity with Stable Diffusion AI
Izvor: Mashable