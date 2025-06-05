PC - Digital Signage 2025
40 najboljih besplatnih kurseva o veštačkoj inteligenciji koje možete pohađati onlajn

Tijana Barašević

Svi već znamo da postoji mala šansa da će veštačka inteligencija jednog dana preuzeti svet. Mi smo s tim okej – jer šta tačno možemo da učinimo da to sprečimo?

Pronađite širok spektar besplatnih onlajn kurseva – od ChatGPT-a do Copilot-a.

Dobra vest je da verovatno imamo još nekoliko godina pre nego što stignemo do te tačke bez povratka. A u međuvremenu, trebalo bi da učinimo sve što možemo kako bismo ovu tehnologiju stavili u svoju službu. Možemo bar da izvučemo maksimum iz nje pre nego što nam postane gospodar, zar ne?

Na platformi Udemy možete pronaći veliki broj kurseva o veštačkoj inteligenciji. Još bolje – neki od najboljih su potpuno besplatni. Pregledali smo sve što se nudi i izdvojili kurseve koji se posebno ističu, kako bismo vam olakšali početak.

Ovo su najbolji besplatni onlajn kursevi o veštačkoj inteligenciji koje možete pohađati ovog meseca:

A Gentle Introduction to Generative AI

  • AI-900: Microsoft Azure AI Fundamentals
  • AI and Crypto 2025: Trading, Investing, Careers, and AI Automation
  • AI Art Generation Guide: Create AI Images For Free
  • AI Filmmaking
  • AI for Beginners: Learn The Basics of ChatGPT
  • AI for Business and Personal Productivity: A Practical Guide
  • AI for Everyone
  • AI Literacy Essentials: Working Responsibly with AI
  • AI-Powered Chatbot: Build Your Own with No Code
  • AI Product Strategy
  • Artificial Intelligence for Accountants
  • Artificial Intelligence for Humans: AI Explained
  • Artificial Intelligence: Preparing Your Career for AI
  • Become an AI Accelerated Engineer Using ChatGPT
  • Become an AI-Powered Engineer: ChatGPT, Github Copilot
  • Become an AI-Powered Engineer: Cursor, the AI-First IDE
  • Become an OpenAI ChatGPT Master: Start Earning with AI
  • Business Analyst: Digital Director for AI and Data Science
  • ChatGPT 101: The Complete Beginner’s Guide and Masterclass
  • ChatGPT in 30 Minutes: New Prompt Engineering and AI Skills
  • ChatGPT, Midjourney, Firefly, Bard, DALL-E, AI Crash Course
  • ChatGPT Security: Privacy Risks and Data Protection Basics
  • Create Faceless YouTube Videos Using Free AI Tools Only
  • Deep Learning and AI with Python for Beginners
  • Digital, Virtual and AI Photography
  • Gemini AI Course for Beginners
  • Generative AI and Prompt Engineering
  • Generative AI For Leaders
  • Google Gemini AI with Python API
  • How To Make YouTube Automation Videos in 20 Minutes Using AI
  • Introduction to Artificial Intelligence
  • Introduction to Human Data and AI Data Training
  • Learn Basics About AI
  • Master Gemini AI
  • Mastering Generative AI for Developer Productivity
  • Microsoft Azure AI Fundamentals: Get Started with AI
  • Midjourney and ChatGPT: Unleash AI for Unique Image Generation
  • Prompt Engineering+: Master Speaking To AI
  • Unleash your Creativity with Stable Diffusion AI
