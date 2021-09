Epic gasi Houseparty video chat servis

Now Houseparty is dead, I've got permission to share something insane that an insider told me last March. Remember that viral nonsense about the app 'hacking people's phones'. A classic piece of bs viral misinformation. Well it led to more than 1 MILLION people deleting the app. https://t.co/4kKbdialD1

— Joe Tidy (@joetidy) September 10, 2021