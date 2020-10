BEAN SPILLING POST

Announcing dates always feels like you're cursing things, but it's Halloween month, so let's get cursed!

🔥 Season 2 launches on Thursday 8th October 🔥

Season 1 will now end as Season 2 begins and we're going to DOUBLE fame points during this time! 👀 pic.twitter.com/J9TFIZ1BDd

— Fall Guys 👑 (@FallGuysGame) October 2, 2020