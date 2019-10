Fortnite: Kad stotine hiljada Twitch korisnika gleda u prazninu

The most likely time for #FortniteChapter2 is Tuesday, Oct. 15 at 4am ET – around 12 hours from now.

We'll be awake with coverage *if* downtime begins then. For now, it seems that we'll have to continue staring at this god damn hole. pic.twitter.com/LWn8OLYoep

— Fortnite News (@FortniteBR) October 14, 2019