HackerOne: Prvi etički haker koji je zaradio više od dva miliona dolara

334 days ago we announced Cosmin as the 7th hacker to reach $1 million dollars in earnings. Today we celebrate his achievement to be the FIRST to reach $2 million! Please join us in congratulating @inhibitor181! 🥳#TogetherWeHitHarder pic.twitter.com/RGIKTog1mo

— HackerOne (@Hacker0x01) December 23, 2020