Microsoft Excel prečice sa tastature koje svako treba da zna
Ako radite sa Microsoft Excel-om, znate da ova robusna aplikacija za proračunske tablice nudi mnoštvo funkcija i opcija.
Korišćenjem prečica na tastaturi za najčešće radnje, imate više vremena da se fokusirate na formule, proračune i druge podatke sa kojima radite.
Ove liste nude prečice za svakodnevne radnje koje biste mogli obavljati. Takođe, koriste jednostavne kombinacije tastera koje su lake za pamćenje.
Najčešće radnje
- Copy a selection Ctrl + C
- Cut a selection Ctrl + X
- Paste a selection Ctrl + V
- Undo the last action Ctrl + Z
- Redo the last action Ctrl + Y
- Remove the cell contents Delete
Navigacija u Excel radnoj svesci (workbook)
Postoje osnovne prečice na tastaturi koje možete koristiti u Microsoft Excel-u za navigaciju po aktivnom listu i radnoj svesci. Ove prečice vam mogu uštedeti vreme umesto da koristite miš ili touchpad.
- Open a workbook Ctrl + O
- Save a workbook Ctrl + S
- Close a workbook Ctrl + W
- Go to the File tab Alt + F
- Go to the Home tab Alt + H
- Go to the Insert tab Alt + N
- Go to the Page Layout tab Alt + P
- Go to the Formulas tab Alt + M
- Go to the Data tab Alt + A
- Go to the View tab Alt + W
- Go to the next sheet Ctrl + Page down
- Go to the previous sheet Ctrl + Page up
Kretanje kroz tabelu
Brzo kretanje kroz trenutni radni list je mnogo lakše uz ove prečice na tastaturi. Bilo da želite da se pomerate gore-dole ili da zumirate, učinićete to brzo.
- Move to the first cell Ctrl + Home
- Move to the previous cell Shift + Tab
- Move to the last cell Ctrl + End
- Move up one cell Up arrow
- Move down one cell Down arrow
- Move left one cell Left arrow
- Move right one cell Right arrow
- Move one screen up Page up
- Move one screen down Page down
- Move one screen left Alt + Page up
- Move one screen right Alt + Page down
- Zoom in Ctrl + Alt + Equal sign
- Zoom out Ctrl + Alt + Minus sign
Selektovanje ćelija i listova
Kada želite da radite sa selekcijama, možete koristiti sledeće prečice. Ne samo da možete selektovati kolone i redove, već možete i proširiti svoje selekcije pomoću kombinacija tastera.
Select the entire sheet Ctrl + A
Select the current and next sheet Ctrl + Shift + Page down
Select the current and previous sheet Ctrl + Shift + Page up
Select a column Ctrl + Spacebar
Select a row Shift + Spacebar
Extend the selection by one cell Shift + Arrow key
Extend the selection to the first cell Ctrl + Shift + Home
Formatiranje ćelija i podataka
Nakon što koristite gore navedene prečice za selektovanje, možete formatirati ćelije koristeći listu ispod. Možete manipulisati tekstom, podacima i ćelijama, otvoriti dijaloge za formatiranje i još mnogo toga.
- Bold the text Ctrl + B
- Italicize the text Ctrl + I
- Underline the text Ctrl + U
- Strikethrough the text Ctrl + 5
- Apply the General number format Ctrl + Shift + Tilde sign
- Apply the Currency format Ctrl + Shift + Dollar sign
- Apply the Percentage format Ctrl + Shift + Percent sign
- Apply the Scientific format Ctrl + Shift + Caret sign
- Apply the Date format Ctrl + Shift + Number sign
- Apply the Time format Ctrl + Shift + At sign
- Apply a border to selected cells Ctrl + Shift + Ampersand
- Remove a border from selected cells Ctrl + Shift + Underscore
- Enter the current date Ctrl + Semicolon
- Enter the current time Ctrl + Shift + Semicolon
- Copy a formula from the above cell
to the current cell Ctrl + Apostrophe
- Start a new line in the current cell Alt + Enter
- Open the Format Cells dialogueue box Ctrl + 1
- Open the Insert dialogueue box Ctrl + Shift + Plus sign
- Open the Delete dialogueue box Ctrl + Minus sign
- Open the Paste Special dialogueue box Ctrl + Alt + V
- Open the Insert Hyperlink
dialogueue box Ctrl + K
- Open the Create Table dialogueue box Ctrl + L or Ctrl + T
- Open the Workbook Statistics
dialogueue box Ctrl + Shift + G
- Open the Quick Analysis box Ctrl + Q
Korišćenje funkcijskih tastera
Još jedan spisak prečica koje bi trebali da proverite odnosi se na funkcijske tastere. Bez pamćenja kombinacija tastera, možete obaviti brze radnje jednostavnim klikom.
- Displays the Help task pane F1
- Place the insertion point at the start of the current cell’s contents F2
- Opens the Paste Name dialogue box (if names are defined) F3
- Repeats the last action F4
- Opens the Go To dialogue box F5
- Switches between the sheet, ribbon, task pane, and Zoom controls F6
- Opens the Spelling dialogue box F7
- Turns Extend Mode on or off F8
- Calculates all sheets F9
- Turns Key Tips on or off F10
- Creates a chart for the current range F11
- Opens the Save As dialogue box F12
Nadamo se da će vam ove liste prečica na tastaturi za Excel pomoći da brže obavljate radnje u vašim radnim sveskama i tabelama.
Izvor: Digitaltrends