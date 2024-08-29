Microsoft Excel prečice sa tastature koje svako treba da zna

Ako radite sa Microsoft Excel-om, znate da ova robusna aplikacija za proračunske tablice nudi mnoštvo funkcija i opcija.

Korišćenjem prečica na tastaturi za najčešće radnje, imate više vremena da se fokusirate na formule, proračune i druge podatke sa kojima radite.

Ove liste nude prečice za svakodnevne radnje koje biste mogli obavljati. Takođe, koriste jednostavne kombinacije tastera koje su lake za pamćenje.

Najčešće radnje

Copy a selection Ctrl + C

Cut a selection Ctrl + X

Paste a selection Ctrl + V

Undo the last action Ctrl + Z

Redo the last action Ctrl + Y

Remove the cell contents Delete

Navigacija u Excel radnoj svesci (workbook)

Postoje osnovne prečice na tastaturi koje možete koristiti u Microsoft Excel-u za navigaciju po aktivnom listu i radnoj svesci. Ove prečice vam mogu uštedeti vreme umesto da koristite miš ili touchpad.

Open a workbook Ctrl + O

Save a workbook Ctrl + S

Close a workbook Ctrl + W

Go to the File tab Alt + F

Go to the Home tab Alt + H

Go to the Insert tab Alt + N

Go to the Page Layout tab Alt + P

Go to the Formulas tab Alt + M

Go to the Data tab Alt + A

Go to the View tab Alt + W

Go to the next sheet Ctrl + Page down

Go to the previous sheet Ctrl + Page up

Kretanje kroz tabelu

Brzo kretanje kroz trenutni radni list je mnogo lakše uz ove prečice na tastaturi. Bilo da želite da se pomerate gore-dole ili da zumirate, učinićete to brzo.

Move to the first cell Ctrl + Home

Move to the previous cell Shift + Tab

Move to the last cell Ctrl + End

Move up one cell Up arrow

Move down one cell Down arrow

Move left one cell Left arrow

Move right one cell Right arrow

Move one screen up Page up

Move one screen down Page down

Move one screen left Alt + Page up

Move one screen right Alt + Page down

Zoom in Ctrl + Alt + Equal sign

Zoom out Ctrl + Alt + Minus sign

Selektovanje ćelija i listova

Kada želite da radite sa selekcijama, možete koristiti sledeće prečice. Ne samo da možete selektovati kolone i redove, već možete i proširiti svoje selekcije pomoću kombinacija tastera.

Select the entire sheet Ctrl + A

Select the current and next sheet Ctrl + Shift + Page down

Select the current and previous sheet Ctrl + Shift + Page up

Select a column Ctrl + Spacebar

Select a row Shift + Spacebar

Extend the selection by one cell Shift + Arrow key

Extend the selection to the first cell Ctrl + Shift + Home

Formatiranje ćelija i podataka

Nakon što koristite gore navedene prečice za selektovanje, možete formatirati ćelije koristeći listu ispod. Možete manipulisati tekstom, podacima i ćelijama, otvoriti dijaloge za formatiranje i još mnogo toga.

Bold the text Ctrl + B

Italicize the text Ctrl + I

Underline the text Ctrl + U

Strikethrough the text Ctrl + 5

Apply the General number format Ctrl + Shift + Tilde sign

Apply the Currency format Ctrl + Shift + Dollar sign

Apply the Percentage format Ctrl + Shift + Percent sign

Apply the Scientific format Ctrl + Shift + Caret sign

Apply the Date format Ctrl + Shift + Number sign

Apply the Time format Ctrl + Shift + At sign

Apply a border to selected cells Ctrl + Shift + Ampersand

Remove a border from selected cells Ctrl + Shift + Underscore

Enter the current date Ctrl + Semicolon

Enter the current time Ctrl + Shift + Semicolon

Copy a formula from the above cell

to the current cell Ctrl + Apostrophe

Start a new line in the current cell Alt + Enter

Open the Format Cells dialogueue box Ctrl + 1

Open the Insert dialogueue box Ctrl + Shift + Plus sign

Open the Delete dialogueue box Ctrl + Minus sign

Open the Paste Special dialogueue box Ctrl + Alt + V

Open the Insert Hyperlink

dialogueue box Ctrl + K

Open the Create Table dialogueue box Ctrl + L or Ctrl + T

Open the Workbook Statistics

dialogueue box Ctrl + Shift + G

Open the Quick Analysis box Ctrl + Q

Korišćenje funkcijskih tastera

Još jedan spisak prečica koje bi trebali da proverite odnosi se na funkcijske tastere. Bez pamćenja kombinacija tastera, možete obaviti brze radnje jednostavnim klikom.

Displays the Help task pane F1

Place the insertion point at the start of the current cell’s contents F2

Opens the Paste Name dialogue box (if names are defined) F3

Repeats the last action F4

Opens the Go To dialogue box F5

Switches between the sheet, ribbon, task pane, and Zoom controls F6

Opens the Spelling dialogue box F7

Turns Extend Mode on or off F8

Calculates all sheets F9

Turns Key Tips on or off F10

Creates a chart for the current range F11

Opens the Save As dialogue box F12

Nadamo se da će vam ove liste prečica na tastaturi za Excel pomoći da brže obavljate radnje u vašim radnim sveskama i tabelama.

Izvor: Digitaltrends

