Microsoft Excel prečice sa tastature koje svako treba da zna

Tijana Barašević

Ako radite sa Microsoft Excel-om, znate da ova robusna aplikacija za proračunske tablice nudi mnoštvo funkcija i opcija. 

Korišćenjem prečica na tastaturi za najčešće radnje, imate više vremena da se fokusirate na formule, proračune i druge podatke sa kojima radite.

Ove liste nude prečice za svakodnevne radnje koje biste mogli obavljati. Takođe, koriste jednostavne kombinacije tastera koje su lake za pamćenje.

Najčešće radnje

  • Copy a selection Ctrl + C
  • Cut a selection               Ctrl + X
  • Paste a selection Ctrl + V
  • Undo the last action Ctrl + Z
  • Redo the last action Ctrl + Y
  • Remove the cell contents Delete

Navigacija u Excel radnoj svesci (workbook)

Postoje osnovne prečice na tastaturi koje možete koristiti u Microsoft Excel-u za navigaciju po aktivnom listu i radnoj svesci. Ove prečice vam mogu uštedeti vreme umesto da koristite miš ili touchpad.

  • Open a workbook Ctrl + O
  • Save a workbook Ctrl + S
  • Close a workbook Ctrl + W
  • Go to the File tab Alt + F
  • Go to the Home tab Alt + H
  • Go to the Insert tab Alt + N
  • Go to the Page Layout tab Alt + P
  • Go to the Formulas tab Alt + M
  • Go to the Data tab Alt + A
  • Go to the View tab Alt + W
  • Go to the next sheet Ctrl + Page down
  • Go to the previous sheet Ctrl + Page up
Kretanje kroz tabelu

Brzo kretanje kroz trenutni radni list je mnogo lakše uz ove prečice na tastaturi. Bilo da želite da se pomerate gore-dole ili da zumirate, učinićete to brzo.

  • Move to the first cell Ctrl + Home
  • Move to the previous cell Shift + Tab
  • Move to the last cell Ctrl + End
  • Move up one cell Up arrow
  • Move down one cell Down arrow
  • Move left one cell Left arrow
  • Move right one cell Right arrow
  • Move one screen up Page up
  • Move one screen down Page down
  • Move one screen left Alt + Page up
  • Move one screen right Alt + Page down
  • Zoom in Ctrl + Alt + Equal sign
  • Zoom out Ctrl + Alt + Minus sign

Selektovanje ćelija i listova

Kada želite da radite sa selekcijama, možete koristiti sledeće prečice. Ne samo da možete selektovati kolone i redove, već možete i proširiti svoje selekcije pomoću kombinacija tastera.

Select the entire sheet Ctrl + A

Select the current and next sheet Ctrl + Shift + Page down

Select the current and previous sheet Ctrl + Shift + Page up

Select a column Ctrl + Spacebar

Select a row Shift + Spacebar

Extend the selection by one cell Shift + Arrow key

Extend the selection to the first cell Ctrl + Shift + Home

Formatiranje ćelija i podataka

Nakon što koristite gore navedene prečice za selektovanje, možete formatirati ćelije koristeći listu ispod. Možete manipulisati tekstom, podacima i ćelijama, otvoriti dijaloge za formatiranje i još mnogo toga.

  • Bold the text Ctrl + B
  • Italicize the text Ctrl + I
  • Underline the text Ctrl + U
  • Strikethrough the text Ctrl + 5
  • Apply the General number format Ctrl + Shift + Tilde sign
  • Apply the Currency format Ctrl + Shift + Dollar sign
  • Apply the Percentage format Ctrl + Shift + Percent sign
  • Apply the Scientific format Ctrl + Shift + Caret sign
  • Apply the Date format Ctrl + Shift + Number sign
  • Apply the Time format Ctrl + Shift + At sign
  • Apply a border to selected cells Ctrl + Shift + Ampersand
  • Remove a border from selected cells Ctrl + Shift + Underscore
  • Enter the current date Ctrl + Semicolon
  • Enter the current time Ctrl + Shift + Semicolon
  • Copy a formula from the above cell 

to the current cell Ctrl + Apostrophe

  • Start a new line in the current cell Alt + Enter
  • Open the Format Cells dialogueue box Ctrl + 1
  • Open the Insert dialogueue box Ctrl + Shift + Plus sign
  • Open the Delete dialogueue box Ctrl + Minus sign
  • Open the Paste Special dialogueue box Ctrl + Alt + V
  • Open the Insert Hyperlink 
dialogueue box Ctrl + K

  • Open the Create Table dialogueue box Ctrl + L or Ctrl + T
  • Open the Workbook Statistics 

dialogueue box Ctrl + Shift + G

  • Open the Quick Analysis box Ctrl + Q

Korišćenje funkcijskih tastera

Još jedan spisak prečica koje bi trebali da proverite odnosi se na funkcijske tastere. Bez pamćenja kombinacija tastera, možete obaviti brze radnje jednostavnim klikom.

  • Displays the Help task pane F1
  • Place the insertion point at the start of the current cell’s contents F2
  • Opens the Paste Name dialogue box (if names are defined) F3
  • Repeats the last action F4
  • Opens the Go To dialogue box F5
  • Switches between the sheet, ribbon, task pane, and Zoom controls F6
  • Opens the Spelling dialogue box F7
  • Turns Extend Mode on or off F8
  • Calculates all sheets F9
  • Turns Key Tips on or off F10
  • Creates a chart for the current range F11
  • Opens the Save As dialogue box F12

Nadamo se da će vam ove liste prečica na tastaturi za Excel pomoći da brže obavljate radnje u vašim radnim sveskama i tabelama.

Izvor: Digitaltrends

