NASA na Marsu: “Krtica” konačno probila koru Crvene planete

After several assists from my robotic arm, the mole appears to be underground. It’s been a real challenge troubleshooting from millions of miles away. We still need to see if the mole can dig on its own. More from our @DLR_en partners: https://t.co/7YjJIF6Asx #SaveTheMole pic.twitter.com/qHtaypoxPp

— NASA InSight (@NASAInSight) June 3, 2020