Novi Hyperloop rekord: 463 kilometara na sat pre eksplozije

Team TUM achieved 299mph (482km/h) in the Hyperloop prior to the pod rapid unplanned disassembly. The brakes stopped it immediately, they’re designed to work even if loss of power. The crowd and team were ecstatic! @SuperclusterHQ @TUM_Hyperloop @elonmusk pic.twitter.com/hTJPgFyTTx

— TomCross (@_TomCross_) July 21, 2019