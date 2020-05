RESULT! 🙌

We are delighted to announce that the postponed UEFA EURO 2020 content is coming to #eFootballPES2020 on Thursday 4th June featuring all 55 participating UEFA National teams, 2 brand new Stadiums and more! 👀🌟 #PlayingIsBelieving pic.twitter.com/7Th57QGrKA

— eFootball PES (from 🏠) (@officialpes) May 18, 2020