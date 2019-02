Oprema za hakovanje: Povoljno na eBay-u

Cellebrite UFED-36 model innards, FPGA, Intel Xscale processor, WinCE 5.0. trying to dump the flash ROM without removing the BGA chips (I'll destroy the board in the process). There is a debugger header with a mix of 5V and 3V signal logic. I want to install Linux on it. pic.twitter.com/6QpE88nvZA

— Hacker Fantastic (@hackerfantastic) February 27, 2019