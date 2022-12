Pisaća mašina koja razgovara s vama

I took apart my old typewriter and powered it using @OpenAI GPT-3.

Meet: Ghostwriter, an #AI creative writing companion that lets you co-write stories on paper with #ArtificialIntelligence 👻 + 🤖. pic.twitter.com/t8rP9AW51q

