Rick i Morty stižu u novu Fortnite sezonu

Catalog Entry #476-122

Results of transportation bot test:

-Transporting various weaponry – Failed

-Transporting documents & schematics – Failed

-Transporting bone modification liquid – Satisfactory

No further testing required.

