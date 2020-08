Sive lubanje silom: Novi He-Man sadržaji

I’d post scripts and the @powerhouseanim animatics if it wouldn’t get me fired. @netflix nixed any reveals until we’re closer to the release date, which they haven’t chosen yet (since we just got the first pass of Ep 1). My guess? Earliest we see a trailer is in 6 to 9 months. https://t.co/i7kvn8bjcG

— KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) August 26, 2020