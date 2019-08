Star Wars hotel kao Disney World odmaralište

#StarWars hotel coming to Disney World will be called Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser.

"Guests will check in for a 2-night adventure aboard a starship. Once onboard, they will interact w/ characters, become active participants in stories that unfold around them." #D23Epxo pic.twitter.com/Zfbe9idMWn

— Ashley Carter (@AshleyLCarter1) August 23, 2019