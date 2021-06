Twitter Blue: Nove opcije za premijum korisnike

Yes, the rumors are true.

Twitter Blue is now available in Australia and Canada.

Bookmark Folders? ✔️

Undo Tweet? ✔️

Reader Mode? ✔️

Plus other fun surprises.

More about Twitter Blue: https://t.co/NlVeWDUEqy

And don’t forget to follow @TwitterBlue to share your feedback!

— Twitter Comms (@TwitterComms) June 3, 2021