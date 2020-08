WordPress vs Apple: Zarada od besplatne aplikacije

WordPress (and the app) are GPL, and App Store TOS and DRM violate GPL. Thus only the copyright holder can submit an app for all of WordPress, both self-hosted and https://t.co/WHTtnmKYAZ.

Apple is thus holding millions of websites hostage for 30% of Automattic domain sales 🤷‍♂️

— Ben Thompson (@benthompson) August 21, 2020