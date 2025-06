Xiaomi EV predstavio trkački „Track Package“ i ekskluzivnu „Nürburgring ograničenu seriju“ za Xiaomi SU7 Ultra model

Track Package

Builds upon the standard production model with: 21-inch U-shaped forged wheels Pirelli® P ZERO™ 5th-gen high-performance tires Pirelli® P ZERO™ TROFEO RS semi-slick tires (free replacement available through authorized Xiaomi EV service centers) Bilstein® EVO R for Ultra height-adjustable coilovers Carbon fiber rear wheel arches ENDLESS® high-performance brake pads 1.7㎡ carbon fiber roof

RMB 100,000 (Total configured price: RMB 629,900)