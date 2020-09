Monero: I dalje vodeća kriptovaluta u svetu hakerskih napada

Aqua Security said it saw a 250% spike in attacks on its cloud honeypots since the end of 2019 and start of 2020

In 95% of these cases the end goal was cryptomining… because of course it washttps://t.co/WPHI2Bftjf pic.twitter.com/5dlFgHGL2K

— Catalin Cimpanu (@campuscodi) September 14, 2020