Call Of Duty: Infinity Ward je diskretno izbacio helikoptere iz Warzone-a

Playlist Update!

-Replacing Plunder Trios with Blood Money Trios

-Disabled helicopters in BR

-Removing: GW Reinfected, Cranked 3v3 Gunfight, Ground War

-Shoot the Ship becomes Shipment 24/7

-Gun Game becomes Gun Game Reloaded

-Adding Demolition

-Adding Boots on the Ground War pic.twitter.com/pG7F0a22np

— Infinity Ward (@InfinityWard) May 5, 2020