SpaceX: Naftne bušotine kao plutajuće svemirske luke

I've been exploring around the Port of Brownsville while waiting for Starship testing and found an oil rig that appears to be named Deimos, after one of the moons of Mars! Based on job postings and @elonmusk's tweets, I'm willing to bet that SpaceX is involved. @NASASpaceflight pic.twitter.com/zhTOGNnZKd

— Jack Beyer (@thejackbeyer) January 19, 2021