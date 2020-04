Super Mario 64: Greška koja je ispravljena posle 20 godina

Haha, what the heck. Thanks to the Super Mario 64 code disassembly it's been discovered that the smoke Mario emits when he's touched fire has been bugged for 20 years. On the left: how it looks in the final game. On the right: after a one-line code fix. https://t.co/JenizzKeFh pic.twitter.com/Jb2Ryg2lwx

— Ryan Bloom (@BlazeHedgehog) April 6, 2020