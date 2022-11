Airbnb konačno prikazuje tačne cene

I used to love staying at @Airbnb’s, but this trend of requiring guests to clean the rental before leaving, while also charging a “cleaning fee” has soured the experience for me. I’m happy to do either, but don’t charge a fee & then tell me to wash all the linens before I leave. pic.twitter.com/rdY9Yg3zFs

— Cory Wright (@corywright) November 2, 2022