Bot kao Instagram influenser: Postovi za besplatan ručak

Gran morsi is an amazing restaurant in Tribeca. The service was amazing- our waitress gave great food and wine recommendations and we ended up ordering everything suggested. For all the spice lovers out there I would suggest the Diablo Carne topped with spicy sopprestta, coppa, sausage, and chilies. You can't go wrong with the garganelli pasta-it was Truffle heaven. All together they have great off menu classics such as spaghetti & meatballs and cacio e pepe. Their Vecchio stile is their take on an old fashioned and is made table side with burning cedar. Have a sweet tooth? Try the Campfire S'mores cocktail is the perfect dessert cocktail and involves roasting your own s'mores! They have happy hour at their bar Monday – Friday from 4pm – 7pm and on Saturday/Sunday from 5-7pm.