Call of Duty: Veliki uspeh sa 100 miliona preuzimanja

Worth noting that this is without a China launch either.

Activision previously had 37m monthly active users across its brands (Call of Duty, Crash Bandicoot etc…) on PC/Console.

In just one week they reached more than 100m with a successful mobile game using the COD IP. https://t.co/UlrIhkfB2z

— Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) October 8, 2019