Fortnite će raditi na 90FPS na OnePlus 8 telefonima

Fortnite on #OnePlus8Series: 90 FPS

Yes, you got that right. We've partnered with @FortniteGame to make 90 FPS available. A new level of smoothness in mobile gaming, and there's no other smartphone that does it. Enjoy. #OnePlusBrings90FPS https://t.co/YUT1MSyLos pic.twitter.com/NfizrxYnHz

— OnePlus (@oneplus) May 26, 2020