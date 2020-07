Fotografije Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G procurele na internet

Some renders of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 & Note20 Ultra going around on Weibo… I'm doubtful about their legitimacy since the Z Fold 2 design looks a bit too good to be true. #Samsung #Unpacked #GalaxyZFold2 #GalaxyNote20Ultra pic.twitter.com/M8rljZPMjD

— Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) July 20, 2020