Google Messages donosi funkciju za zakazivanje poruka

Finally Google Messages added "Schedule message" 📅🕛 feature.

Put some text in draft, tap and hold send button "schedule message" option will popup. Previously used to get and option to add subject for mms now it moved to 3 dot menu @9to5Google @SkylledDev @AndroidPolice pic.twitter.com/iMNoSt3hLu

— Sai Reddy (@besaireddy) November 4, 2020