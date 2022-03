Hubble teleskop i slika najudaljenije zvezde

RECORD BROKEN: Hubble observed the farthest individual star ever seen!

This extraordinary new benchmark detected light from a star that existed within the first billion years after the universe's birth in the big bang.

Find out more: https://t.co/2ivkk1iqz3

— Hubble (@NASAHubble) mart 30, 2022