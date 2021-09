Perseverance rover i kamen s Marsa

Voila – a window into this rock we call “Rochette.” I ground away its outer surface to see what it’s like inside. I’ll study this spot with various tools, to help decide whether to go for a sample with my coring drill. #SamplingMars https://t.co/jQN5AK1EBl pic.twitter.com/8rmbeYj4Db

— NASA's Perseverance Mars Rover (@NASAPersevere) avgust 28, 2021