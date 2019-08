Varenyky: Novi malver ugrožava korisnike porno web-sajtova

A spike in ESET’s telemetry led our researchers to discover #Varenyky, a #spambot that currently targets users of French ISP @Orange. The #malware can spy on victims’ screens while they watch sexual content, enabling #sextortion campaigns. #ESETresearch https://t.co/RHT22RiWN7 pic.twitter.com/GTix2OUjIn

— ESET research (@ESETresearch) August 8, 2019