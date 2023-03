Novootkriveni asteroid se približava Zemlji

Newly discovered asteroid #2023DZ2 (diameter ~70 meters) will have a close encounter with Earth on March 25 at 19:52 UTC, flying at about 0.452 LD (lunar distances) or about 173,000 km

[orbit, data: https://t.co/vZyU56RHSs] pic.twitter.com/LU0wLQ9Kr6

— Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) March 19, 2023