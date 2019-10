Rukovodilac Microsoft Cortana projekta prelazi u Google da vodi G-Suite

Some news on the professional front… I’ve joined Google to lead the G Suite team! The opportunity to work with this team on products that have such a profound impact on the lives of people around the world is a real and rare privilege. I’m excited to get to work. pic.twitter.com/D0lMY81PXv

— Javier Soltero 🇵🇷 (@jsoltero) October 21, 2019