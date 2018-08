Koristite li iPad kao tanjir?

A dog in search of gold, Luke Bartels designed the enclosure which protects the iPad. Simply telling the story of a dog searching for truffles, a small snack to start dinner that includes a chestnut crisp and a celeriac, porcini and ricotta “truffle” dusted with porcini powder-we have done this dish two years straight

A post shared by Chef Michael Tusk (@michaeltusk) on Dec 29, 2016 at 12:16pm PST