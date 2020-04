MIT uz pomoć bežičnog signala i AI-ja posmatra COVID-19 pacijente kod kuće

BREAKING: this MIT wireless device has just been used by Boston doctors to monitor COVID-19 patients from a distance, to reduce the risk of contagion.

VIDEO: https://t.co/9g1kgNJ54u

(w/@McLeanHospital)#COVID19 #remotehealth #wireless pic.twitter.com/qNvSWBYgYu

— MIT CSAIL (@MIT_CSAIL) April 14, 2020